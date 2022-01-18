Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.23

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $130.52, with a volume of 22948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.