Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,819.00

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $810,916.99 and approximately $20,819.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,738,691 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

