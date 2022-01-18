DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.16

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 11965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

