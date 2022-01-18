Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Cormark upped their target price on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

DCBO stock traded down C$2.75 on Thursday, reaching C$67.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,355. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$47.22 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$84.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.35.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

