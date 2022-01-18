Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

DFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

