Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 96121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. reduced their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a current ratio of 14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. Analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

