DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.67

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

