DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of DTE Energy worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.30.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

