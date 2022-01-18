Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 4,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 301,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

