Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of ONEOK worth $57,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. 12,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,060. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

