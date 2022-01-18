Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $106.71 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,374 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $106,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,740. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

