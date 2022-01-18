Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $129.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Sempra Energy worth $129,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SRE stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. 17,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

