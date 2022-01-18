Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

