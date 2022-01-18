Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

