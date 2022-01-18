E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EQUR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get E-Qure alerts:

E-Qure Company Profile

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.