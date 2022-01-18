E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EQUR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
E-Qure Company Profile
