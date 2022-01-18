E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 13,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,280 shares of company stock worth $336,526 over the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,504,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of ETWO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.