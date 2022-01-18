Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,797,964 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,748,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

