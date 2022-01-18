Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,638 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $60,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $390.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $311.03 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

