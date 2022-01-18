Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,829 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172,829 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of MarineMax worth $64,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

