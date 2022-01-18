Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,346,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

