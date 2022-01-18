Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $161,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGLE opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

