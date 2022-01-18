Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

