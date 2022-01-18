easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ESYJY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

