easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ESYJY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

