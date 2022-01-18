Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 32,603 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 731,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 97,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 145,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.39.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.