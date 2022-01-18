Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195,411 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $357.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

