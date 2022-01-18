Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in General Motors by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of GM stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

