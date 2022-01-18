Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $21.77 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 1.40% of RadNet worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

