Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,626,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 2.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $88,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 81,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,330. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.