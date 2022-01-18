Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 100,941 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,941 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 441,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

