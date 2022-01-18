EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $27.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $22.50 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

