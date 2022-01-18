Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $501,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

