Elgethun Capital Management Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,048 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

