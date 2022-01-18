Elgethun Capital Management Sells 1,381 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Bancorp worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,410. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

