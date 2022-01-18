Elgethun Capital Management Sells 335 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of BK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,610. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

