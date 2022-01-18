Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

LLY stock opened at $241.78 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

