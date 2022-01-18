Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.