Elitium Market Capitalization Tops $75.41 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Elitium has a market cap of $75.41 million and $1.29 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.