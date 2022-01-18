Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

