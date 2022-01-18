Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,725,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

