Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

