Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.