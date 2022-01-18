Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,461 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $97,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

