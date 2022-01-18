EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

