Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.86 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.