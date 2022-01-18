Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.81.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.00 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.17 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.73.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. Analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 8.890001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

