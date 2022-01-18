Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

