Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 20,750 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

