Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.84 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

