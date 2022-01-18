Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

BMO stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.