Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,261 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 62.8% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 720,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

